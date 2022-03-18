Genshin Impact 2.6 Arrives On March 30th With Ayato And New Map

Genshin Impact, miHoYo’s open-world action RPG, was featured in a new digital event this Friday (18) that revealed the contents of version 2.6, scheduled for March 30. Highlights include the new five-star character Kamisato Ayato and a map expansion by Liyue called Crag, which will set the stage for a new Archon Quest starring Dainsleif and delving deeper into the story of the traveling twins.

According to the company, Ayato’s banner will be the first of the new version of Genshin Impact and will be available from March 30th. Players will also have the opportunity to recruit Venti and Ayaka in this new version. In addition to being head of Inazuma’s Yashiro Commission, Ayato is a swordsman and wielder of a Hydro Vision, which grants water powers. He’s capable of dealing massive splash damage for a short period of time, as well as being great for triggering elemental reactions and boosting the effects of normal team attacks.

In turn, the Cliff is a new explorable area of ​​the Liyue map that promises players a lot of challenge. According to the official description, the site, which serves as the main source of minerals in the region, was closed due to a series of accidents and is now full of monsters. Players must utilize an item called Glimmerstone Conduit to light the way, as the location is under darkness. In addition to introducing a new boss called the Ruins Serpent, the Crag holds rewards like a four-star prototype weapon and a new calling card.