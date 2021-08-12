Genshin Impact 2.1: Leak Brings Inazuma Map and New Weapons

Genshin Impact is preparing to deliver players a considerable amount of changes and new features in its 2.1 update. Among some of these new features, we had this week the leak of two possible new weapons and an illustration of what can be the complete map of the new region of Inazuma.

Every leak should be considered a rumor until official information is released, so keep your skepticism up to date. Anyway, it’s not uncommon to have correct information leaking about Genshin Impact. The map appeared in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor group in Discord.

Meanwhile, the new weapons were posted on Honey Impact. The images look pretty believable, showing two options in the same theme, the Engulfing Lightning and the Everlasting Moonglow, a polearm and a catalyst, respectively.

Even the weapon features and item description were posted on Honey Impact. According to the website, the statuses offered by each are as follows:

Engulfing Lightning: Increased Energy Recharge attack by 28%. Attack increase goes up to 80%. 30% more Energy Recharge for 12 seconds after an Elemental Burst.

Everlasting Moonglow: Healing bonus increased by 10%. Attack damage increased by 1% of the character’s maximum HP using the weapon. For 12 seconds after using Elemental Burst, attacks restore 0.6 energy. Energy can be restored this way every 0.1 second.