Genshin Impact 1.3 update; date, time, pre-download

We tell you all the key details of the new update 1.3, “Lights on the horizon” coming soon to Genshin Impact with new rewards.

Genshin Impact version 1.3 is about to land on the miHoYo title. Starting this Wednesday, February 3, we will be able to find a new battery of content such as characters (Xiao), events, weapons, monsters and more. Specifically, in this post we make clear all the times and dates in each territory to be clear when this new version becomes available, in addition to the rewards that we can get as a result of the temporary fall of servers due of its correct implementation.

Time and date of the update in each country

Spain (peninsular time): February 3 at 8:00 a.m.

United States (Los Angeles): February 2 at 2:00 a.m.

United States (New York): February 2 at 5 a.m.

México (Mexico City): February 2 at 4:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: February 2 at 4:00 a.m.

El Salvador: February 2 at 4:00 a.m.

Honduras: February 2 at 4:00 a.m.

Guatemala: February 2 at 4:00 a.m.

Nicaragua: February 2 at 4:00 a.m.

Chile: February 2 at 7:00 a.m.

Argentina: February 2 at 7:00 a.m.

Paraguay: February 2 at 7:00 a.m.

Uruguay: February 2 at 7:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: February 2 at 11:00 p.m.

Venezuela: February 2 at 6:00 a.m.

Colombia: February 2 at 5:00 a.m.

Ecuador: February 2 at 5:00 a.m.

Peru: February 2 at 5:00 a.m.