Genshin Impact 1.2 update: date, time, new weapons

The successful miHoYo title releases The Prince of Limestone and Dragon, an update that will incorporate multiple new features.

The miHoYo studio is now ready to release Genshin Impact patch 1.2, which will be released worldwide on December 23 (or 22, depending on the time change). The study has revealed that the process will last 5 hours, so during that period the game will enter the maintenance phase. The expansion The Prince of Limestone and Dragon will be accompanied by many new features, including new locations, characters, weapons, artifacts and more.

Genshin Impact will add maestro Albedo, a highly talented artist. He is able to master alchemy, to the point that he has passed the craft and has entered the realm of creation. He wields a sword and the main element of him is Geo (Earth). As Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Favonius Knights Research Team, he will have to uncover the secrets of the Sword of Poison Wish.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

In countries like Spain or Argentina, the news can be enjoyed from December 23. In other places like Mexico, on the other hand, the end of the maintenance process will be completed before the end of December 22.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Argentina: from 7:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m.

Bolivia: from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Brazil: from 7:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m.

Chile: from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Colombia: from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cuba: from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

El Salvador: from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

United States (PT): from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Honduras: from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Mexico: from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Panama: from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Peru: from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: from 7:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m.

Venezuela: from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.



