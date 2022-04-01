“GENIUS COMPOSER JUNGKOOK” is trending around the world in connection with the anniversary of “Film Out”

By
Matthew Cage
-
BTS Film Out, co-authored by Jungkook, celebrated the anniversary of its release. The song became Jeongguk’s second OST composition for a Japanese film, which broke many world records and became one of the most critically acclaimed and beloved Japanese OST.

Jeongguk’s beautiful composition, touching lyrics and beautiful vocals made Film Out an unforgettable song for everyone. Heavenly vocals, improvisation and harmonization of Jungkook added to the success of the song.

As fans celebrated their first anniversary, GENIUS COMPOSER JUNGKOOK has taken on global trends and is currently ranked 15th in the world.

Here are some of the achievements and records of BTS Film Out, co-authored by Jungkook.

  • The biggest streaming OST debut by a Korean artist on Spotify in 2021
  • The 2nd biggest streaming OST debut for a Korean artist on Spotify overall, as No. 1 goes to Dream Glow.
  • The biggest streaming debut of a Japanese song/OST on Spotify.
  • Film Out has been certified platinum by the RIAJ in Japan.
  • Jeongguk is the first foreign artist to write soundtracks for Japanese films.
  • Jungkook is the first and only Korean composer whose 2 soundtracks (“Your Eyes Tell” and “Film Out”) received iTunes All—Kill (No. 1) in the top 8 largest music markets in the world.
  • The highest Spotify streams for the first week among all Japanese songs
  • The second fastest Japanese song, ranked 91st on iTunes in the first 24 hours, while the record belongs to the song “Your Eyes Tell”, also written by Jungkook.
  • Jungkook spent over 30 weeks on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 Composers Chart for Film Out.

