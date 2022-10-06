Genie Music Awards 2022 Announces This Year’s Nominees

The Genie Music Awards announced this year’s nominees!

After a hiatus last year, the annual Genie Music Awards ceremony will return this year as part of its first offline event since 2019. This year’s event will take place on November 8 in Incheon and will recognize music released between October 1, 2021 and October 5, 2022. .

Check out this year’s nominees below!

Artist of the Year

Kim Ho Joon

SEVENTEEN

PSY

me

Lee Chang Won

Lim Yong Woon

Taeyong from Girls’ Generation

IV

NCT DREAM

(G)I-DLE

Song of the Year

BIGBANG — “Still Life”

Im Yong Un — “Our blues, our life”

Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” featuring 10 cm

Kim Min-seok from MeloMance — “Drunken Confession”

BE’O — “Counting the Stars”

Red Velvet — “Feel My Rhythm”

IVE – “LOVE DIVE”

AyU — “Strawberry Moon”

PSY — “That That” featuring Sugi from BTS

(G)I-DLE – “SOROTS”

Album of the Year

PSY – “PSY 9th”

BLACKPINK — “BORN PINK”

NCT DREAM — “Crash Mode”

(G)I-DLE – “I NEVER DIE”

Kim Yong Un — “I’m a Hero”

Taeyong from Girls’ Generation — “INVU”

Kim Ho Joon — “Panorama”

BTS — “Proof”

SEVENTEEN – “Face the Sun”

Red Velvet — “ReVe Festival 2022 — Feel my rhythm”

Genie Music Award for Popularity

BE’O

(G)I-DLE

me

IV

Kim Ho Joon

Lee Chang Won

Lim Yong Woon

NCT DREAM

PSY

seventeen

Taeyong from Girls’ Generation

Best Male Group

THE BIG BANG

BTS

NCT DREAM

seventeen

Stray children

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

espa

BLACKPINK

IV

Red Corduroy

Best Male Solo Artist

Lim Yong Woon

Kim Ho Joon

PSY

BE’O

Lee Chang Won

Best Female Solo Artist

me

Taeyong from Girls’ Generation

Naen from TWICE

Choi Ye Na

Cassie

Award to the best newcomer among men

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Ordinary heroes

UNIT

Award for the best female newcomer

IV

LE SERAPHIM

Newedges

NMIXX

Kep1er

Award for the best male performance

ENGIPEN

NCT DREAM

seventeen

Stray children

boys

Award for the best female performance

of espa

BLACKPINK

(G)I-DLE

Red Corduroy

twice

The Genie Music Awards 2022 will be held on November 8th!