Genie Music Awards 2022 Announces This Year’s Nominees

The Genie Music Awards announced this year’s nominees!
After a hiatus last year, the annual Genie Music Awards ceremony will return this year as part of its first offline event since 2019. This year’s event will take place on November 8 in Incheon and will recognize music released between October 1, 2021 and October 5, 2022. .
Check out this year’s nominees below!
Artist of the Year
Kim Ho Joon
SEVENTEEN
PSY
me
Lee Chang Won
Lim Yong Woon
Taeyong from Girls’ Generation
IV
NCT DREAM
(G)I-DLE
Song of the Year
BIGBANG — “Still Life”
Im Yong Un — “Our blues, our life”
Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” featuring 10 cm
Kim Min-seok from MeloMance — “Drunken Confession”
BE’O — “Counting the Stars”
Red Velvet — “Feel My Rhythm”
IVE – “LOVE DIVE”
AyU — “Strawberry Moon”
PSY — “That That” featuring Sugi from BTS
(G)I-DLE – “SOROTS”
Album of the Year
PSY – “PSY 9th”
BLACKPINK — “BORN PINK”
NCT DREAM — “Crash Mode”
(G)I-DLE – “I NEVER DIE”
Kim Yong Un — “I’m a Hero”
Taeyong from Girls’ Generation — “INVU”
Kim Ho Joon — “Panorama”
BTS — “Proof”
SEVENTEEN – “Face the Sun”
Red Velvet — “ReVe Festival 2022 — Feel my rhythm”
Genie Music Award for Popularity
BE’O
(G)I-DLE
me
IV
Kim Ho Joon
Lee Chang Won
Lim Yong Woon
NCT DREAM
PSY
seventeen
Taeyong from Girls’ Generation
Best Male Group
THE BIG BANG
BTS
NCT DREAM
seventeen
Stray children
Best Female Group
(G)I-DLE
espa
BLACKPINK
IV
Red Corduroy
Best Male Solo Artist
Lim Yong Woon
Kim Ho Joon
PSY
BE’O
Lee Chang Won
Best Female Solo Artist
me
Taeyong from Girls’ Generation
Naen from TWICE
Choi Ye Na
Cassie
Award to the best newcomer among men
ATBO
TEMPEST
TNX
Ordinary heroes
UNIT
Award for the best female newcomer
IV
LE SERAPHIM
Newedges
NMIXX
Kep1er
Award for the best male performance
ENGIPEN
NCT DREAM
seventeen
Stray children
boys
Award for the best female performance
of espa
BLACKPINK
(G)I-DLE
Red Corduroy
twice
The Genie Music Awards 2022 will be held on November 8th!