Genhsin Impact Receives Trailer Focused On Kujou Sara

Genhsin Impact: Expanding the list of characters available in Genshin Impact, the game’s production team revealed the video of another fighter who will soon join the list of fighters present in the game: Kujou Sara.

Kujou Sara will be a four star Electro archer, and will be added to the game along with Shogun Raiden (this being five star) this Wednesday (1st). In addition to showing a bit of her history, we also have an idea of what her Elemental Ability and Elemental Blast will look like. Check it out below:

It is noteworthy that, in addition to the two characters mentioned above, the game’s 2.1 update will bring two other four-star characters with increased achievement rate (Xiangling and Sucrose), as well as two new islands in Inazuma, more story missions and other events .

