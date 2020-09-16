Genevieve Padalecki, Jared in the new CW series

After working together on the Supernatural series, the couple Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki will meet again in the new Walker series, a reboot of Walker Texas Ranger, which is under development by broadcaster The CW.

In real life, Genevieve is married to Jared and, in the series, she will play Emily, the late strong, capable and generous wife of Cordell Walker (Jared). It will appear through flashbacks.

Genevieve starred in the Wildfire series between 2005 and 2008, still with the surname Cortese. In 2008, she joined the cast of Supernatural, in which she met Jared. The two got married and currently have 3 children.

The couple lives in Austin, Texas, where the series will be filmed, which made it easier for Genevieve to choose Emily. The recordings should start in October this year.

About the Walker series

The series will accompany Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), a widower, father of two and who has his own moral code. He will return to Austin after 2 years in undercover work.

Returning to her home, she will attempt the difficult mission of reconnecting with her children, dealing with the conflicts of her conservative family, and rebuilding her life alongside her new partner, Micki (Lindsey Morgan).

As Austin settles down, Walker becomes increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.



