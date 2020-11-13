Genetic vaccine: May speed up immunization to Covid-19

Last Monday (9), Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the vaccine produced by them was more than 90% effective in preventing covid-19, showing promise. This news also drew attention for the use of innovative technology in the production of the immunizer.

The genetic vaccine, as the technique is known, does not inject a virus or a piece of it into the body, as in the conventional model: the proposal is to make the body itself produce the virus protein. For that, it is necessary to identify which part of the viral genetic code carries the instructions and add it to the immunization.

After the application of messenger RNA to the patient, it is absorbed by the cells, which begin to produce viral proteins from the information received. Then, these proteins are seen as a threat by the body, alerting the immune system, which then starts the production of antibodies to neutralize a possible real attack.

Considered a revolutionary, high-yield, cheap and fast method, the gene vaccine does not require the manipulation of the virus in the laboratory or the use of other ingredients, such as chicken eggs, used in some preparations. Just create and copy the desired genetic sequence.

Genetic vaccine alters DNA?

As it is a new technique, there are still many doubts regarding this method of producing immunization against covid-19. Given this, it has been included in fake news on the internet, stating, for example, that the genetic vaccine can alter DNA.

Her safety is still under assessment, but according to experts, there is no risk of DNA alteration. The substance injected into the organism remains inside the cells and only for a few hours, having no ability to “interact” with our genetic code. In addition, it also poses no risk of developing the disease.



