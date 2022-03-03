Genesis Zircon 550: An Ultralight Mouse Ideal For Gaming

Genesis Zircon 550: With only 90 grams of weight, a great response speed and multiple customization options, this peripheral is aimed at gamers. The Zircon 550 is a high quality mouse oriented to the world of gaming. Its ergonomic design 0 and its rounded shape prevent wrist pain after many hours of play. Its low weight (90 g) allows you to control each movement with great precision. On the other hand, the Zircon 550 is equipped with extremely durable mechanical switches with a lifespan of up to 20 million clicks that offer durability and lightning-fast response time.

Double connection

The mouse has a dual connection mode, which means it can be connected via a USB-C cable or wirelessly at 2.4 GHz. The wireless connection features extremely low latency, which will ensure a extremely effective gaming experience at the highest level. The built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery gives you freedom of movement for up to 80 hours continuously on a single charge. On the front is the port to connect via cable (1.8 meters).

A highly accurate sensor

The PMW3325’s advanced optical sensor, with a sensitivity range of 200 to 8000 DPI, delivers the best gaming results. The maximum data processing speed remains at 4600 FPS, and the maximum acceleration is 20G. In addition, the button to change the DPI will allow you to instantly adjust the degree of sensitivity between 6 different levels.