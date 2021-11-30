Generation Zero Arrives At Xbox Game Pass

Generation Zero: Without any fanfare, Generation Zero was added this Tuesday (30) to the list of Xbox Game Pass titles. For those not in the know, this is Avalanche Studios’ four-player open world co-op title.

Unlike what usually happens, the title simply appeared in the service list without any kind of official statement made by Microsoft. You can check out a little more about its gameplay and setting (the events seen here are located in Sweden) in the following video:

