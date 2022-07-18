Generation V: everything we know about the spin-off series “Boys”

Here’s every known detail about The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, including its cast, story, projected release date, and other updates. Although the idea for another Supe series had been in the works for a while, in September 2020, it was announced that Amazon was fast-tracking the development of Gen V, undoubtedly hoping to capitalize on the success of The Boys. The series, a subversive take on the superhero genre, The Boys was created by Eric Kripke and is based on the comics of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys season 2 was the most-watched global launch of an Amazon original series ever, doubling its season 1 audience in just the first two weeks. During the third season’s debut, The Boys became the third most watched streaming series in the U.S. Despite the divisive ending of The Boys season 3, to say that Gen V has big shoes to fill would be an understatement.

That said, Gen V’s premise alone is a promising indication of things to come. The Boys parodied DC’s Justice League and Marvel’s Avengers through the Seven, but Gen V will be more of a parody of Marvel’s X-Men in a setting similar to Hunger Games. While The Boys tackle the ramifications of unchecked power with a focus on the highest echelon of Supes in Vought’s roster, Gen V will be a deeper look into the corporation’s more underground experiments with Compound V.

There’s no better time to introduce Gen V into the mix with mania surrounding The Boys at a fever pitch. Not surprisingly, Amazon has renewed The Boys for a fourth season, and audiences are already clamoring for details on what The Boys season 4 will be about. Jumping off from the success of The Boys, there’s no doubt that Gen V has the potential to become another jewel in Amazon Prime’s crown. Here’s everything that’s been revealed about the highly-anticipated The Boys spin-off so far.

The Boys Spin-Off Is Called Gen V

Gen V was ordered by Amazon in September 2021, headed by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who produced and wrote for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, who wrote The Boys season 2, episode 3 “Over the Hill With the Swords of a Thousand Men,” is penning the pilot as well as serving as executive producer. Rosenberg will be joined by fellow The Boys EPs Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Michaela Starr, Neal H. Moritz, and Pavun Shetty, as well as Ennis and Robertson.

The Boys Spin-Off Predicted Release Date

Gen V will likely stream in 2023 ahead of The Boys’ season 4 release. Filming for Gen V began in May 2022 and is set to wrap up in October, which means that the earliest it can be released is winter to spring of 2023. Amazon is yet to reveal its projected release dates for either Gen V or the fourth season of The Boys. However, with The Boys season 4 slated to begin filming later on in 2022, Gen V season 1 is likely to be released first.

The Boys Spin-off Story Details

Gen V will be set on a college campus attended exclusively by Supes, the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, which is owned and operated by Vought International. Though the setting is different, Gen V will add more to the roster of Marvel and DC characters parodied by The Boys. In a 2020 interview with TheWrap, Kripke said the show will be loosely based on the G-Men, a satirical version of the X-Men from The Boys comics: a super team assembled by pedophile John Godolkin. “Part of the G-Men is there’s sort of an educational, college experience. And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to The Boys, where we sort of take an initial notion, and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction,” Kripke said.

The series looks to be part Hunger Games part sex comedy with an infusion of the same satire that has made The Boys so popular. Kripke hopes that the series will be “one of the most realistic college shows anyone’s made.” The spin-off will exist in the same universe as its predecessor with no current crossover plans. While The Boys season 3 explored the effects of Temp V or V24, which gives people only 24 hours of superpowers, Gen V will reveal more about how Vought turns teens into permanent Supes through Compound V.

Gen V Cast & Characters

The Boys spin-off Gen V will star Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair in the respective leading roles of college students/superheroes named Emma Shaw and Marie Moreau. Meanwhile, Patrick Schwarzenegger will play Golden Boy, a top prospect with “thermonuclear power and pure charisma,” while Sean Patrick Thomas will be Polarity, the witty and loveable campus rock star. Also joining the cast are Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa, as well as Chance Perdomo, Maddi Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor, Shelley Conn, and Asa Germann in as-yet-undisclosed roles. Not much else is known about the cast of Gen V, though it will likely include even more alternate versions of Marvel and DC characters.

