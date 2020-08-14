General Mobile GM 20 introduced; features!

General Mobile appeared with two new phones in its live broadcast on YouTube. While the GM 10 Pro introduced in the past weeks maintains its freshness, the number of new phones has been increased to three with the General Mobile GM 20 and GM 20 Pro.

General Mobile GM 20 specifications

The GM 20’s IPS screen, an entry-level phone, is 6.09 inches in size and offers a resolution of 720X1560 pixels. Produced with MediaTek’s 12 nm fabrication process and powered by an eight-core Helio A25 processor running at 1.8 GHz, the phone has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The main camera of the phone with 13 Megapixel f / 1.8 aperture is accompanied by two more cameras with a resolution of 2 Megapixels. On the front, there is an 8 Megapixel f / 2.0 aperture camera.

The phone, which is 154.5 mm x 73.8 mm x 8.8 mm and weighs 160 grams, comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. We should mention that the phone powered by a 4000 mAh battery has a USB-C port.



