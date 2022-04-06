General Hospital: What we suspected as to why Emme Rylan’s contract was canceled

General Hospital, is one of the longest-running series in Hollywood as well as the longest-running entertainment program in the history of “ABC Television” and has had the guest participation of important stars such as Elizabeth Taylor, James Franco, Ricky Martin , John Stamos, Demi Moore and many other famous celebrities.

Considered one of the most prolific soap operas of all time, with over 14,000 episodes airing as of early 2018. It contains the same story elements you’d expect from a daytime soap, such as ever-changing romantic relationships, business rivalries, hospital drama and more. Naturally, because the show has been on the air for so long, dozens and dozens of actors have come and gone over the years for a variety of reasons. One of those actors is Emme Rylan.

Emme Rylan’s acting career is stacked with credits for other soap opera roles, including “Guiding Light” and “The Young and the Restless.” But the General Hospital set was the place he called home between 2013 and 2020 before suddenly leaving the show.

Her character, Lulu, was written off via an explosion that left her in a coma, but fans have wondered what happened to her beloved character, and the actress who played her, behind the scenes. According to Emme Rylan’s Instagram comments, later reposted on Twitter by a fan, it was not the actress’s decision to leave the show.

“I was told that my contract would be removed and that the character would go into a coma. They did not inform me of anything else. If they invited me to return, I would DEFINITELY return. I love my GH family”

According to sources, Emme Rylan and her family have moved to St. Louis, Missouri, and are adjusting to a much more stable life and although she continues to indicate her desire to return to General Hospital, there is not much information in The horizon. For now, fans of the actress should know that this is not the end of her career in entertainment.

It was reported in January 2022 that the star is back on set, but not from General Hospital, but in a new project that is still in the early stages of production. Regardless of where the actress ends up next, it’s good to see that she’s still going strong and, according to her Instagram account, she maintains a good work-life balance.