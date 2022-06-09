General Hospital Speculation: Is Cody Bell related to the former Port Charles character?

Newcomer to General Hospital Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) has already made a splash in Port Charles. Last week, Cody made a splash when he broke into a party dedicated to the society’s installations. Fans are immediately attracted to a new character, and they wonder if he has connections with a small town.

Fans of “General Hospital” believe that Cody Bell is related to another resident of Port Charles.

Cody has already made a splash at General Hospital. Parachuting into the Metro Court pool and landing on Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thibault), he attracted everyone’s attention. As with any new character, fans want to know more about Cody’s past, especially his family.