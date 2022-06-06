General Hospital Speculation: Fans Worry Rebecca Herbst is Leaving

General Hospital actress Rebecca Herbst is an integral part of the show. Since 1997, Herbst has portrayed the heroine of Port Charles, Elizabeth Webber. As a hereditary character, Elizabeth has become a fan favorite as she has to cope with one crisis after another. However, her recent storyline has caused viewers to worry about the fate of the character and her performer.

Elizabeth Webber said an emotional goodbye to her family at the “General Hospital”

In 25 years of working at the General Hospital, Elizabeth has experienced many dramas. In her recent storyline, a nurse feared for her life because of a mysterious stalker. A series of incidents, including a torn wedding dress and a fire, made Liz nervous.