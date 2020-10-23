Gene Simmons sells a mansion for $ 22 million.

Gene Simmons, who is the leader and bassist of the group KISS, decided to put on the market his mansion in the exclusive area of ​​Beverly Hills, for which, in 1984, he paid $ 1.34 million dollars.

The property, which has an area of ​​16,000 square feet, has a current value of $ 22 million dollars, or at least that is what the Israeli-born musician intends to receive for it.

The house draws attention for its French doors and for being surrounded by large windows, which allow natural lighting to pass through. One of the windows is so extensive that it goes from floor to ceiling.

According to the technical data sheet, the luxurious house has seven bedrooms, with a hall, with a kitchen, with a dining room, with a dining room, with a living room, with a main room, with a family room, among other rooms.

The kitchen, which is equipped with a white pantry and laminate floors, has enough space for a central island that serves for preparing food, but also as a breakfast area.



