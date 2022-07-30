Gene perfectly repeats (flips) 2 scenes of Walter White from the TV series “Breaking Bad”

Gene “Better Call Saul” may have more in common with Walter White than everyone thought. Between Bob Odenkirk playing Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul and Bryan Cranston bringing Walter White to life in Breaking Bad, Gilligan’s universe boasts two of the greatest protagonists who have ever graced TV screens. “Better Call Saul” draws parallels between them with great pleasure — for example, Jimmy’s speech “God in Human Attire” reflects Walt’s iconic scene “I am Danger”.

Any comparison of Jimmy and Walt in the timeline of the prequel “Better Call Saul” is purely coincidental, since the couple did not actually meet at that moment. But in the era of the Gene “Better Call Saul” — a black-and-white sequel, which takes place after “Breaking Bad” — Heisenberg inevitably had a positive and negative influence on Gene Takavik, conscious and subconscious.

In the 10th episode of the 6th season, “Better call Saul” (“Nippy”) Jean mentions Walter White directly for the first time. However, “Nippy” is more than just a tribute to a high school chemistry teacher, however, twice he sees Gene using tactics that Walter White used in Breaking Bad.

Distracting Gene from a nervous breakdown is a trick of Walter White

Gene’s master plan is almost foiled when Jeff slips during a robbery at the Cottonwood Mall, and the three-minute window during which Frank devours a cinnamon treat expires. To distract the guard, Jin pretends to have a sudden emotional breakdown, crying about his loneliness in an impromptu existential crisis.

In the “Dead Weight” of the fifth season of the TV series “Breaking Bad”, Walter White needs to install a “bug” in Hank’s computer from the Drug Enforcement Administration. In order to force his son-in-law to leave, Walt embarks on a half-hearted breakdown due to his failed marriage and the loss of his family, knowing that Hank will feel uncomfortable, and will quickly leave the room. The distraction is almost the same as Gene’s in season 6 of the TV series “Better Call Saul” — right down to how both men actually express their true feelings.

While Saul Goodman may have heard about Walt’s distraction and felt inspired to try something similar, Jimmy McGill is actually the creator of this trick. In the chronology of the prequel “Better Call Saul”, years before meeting Walter White, Jimmy ruthlessly deceived the insurance company, forcing it to raise his brother’s insurance premiums. He pretended to cry during a meeting with company representatives, shifting all his worldly misery in one large-scale tearful story to a poor insurance worker, but kept silent about the details that he knew would raise Chuck’s premiums skyward. Just like Walt with Hank and Gene with the security guard, Jimmy’s “breakdown” forces the target to let down his guard, creating an awkward atmosphere.

Gene Copies Walter White Saul Goodman’s Dark Moment

As soon as the robbery of the Cottonwood Mall is successfully completed and Jeff enjoys the fashionable fruits of his labor, Gene switches to cool gear. Outlining the law to his shocked accomplices, Gene insistently reminds them that it does not exist, they do not even go to the Cottonwood Mall and do not cross the street if they see it. Completing the veiled threat, Jin demands, “Now I need you to say, ‘We’re done.’ Say it. “We’re done.” Jeff and his friend finally agree, scared.

In season 5 of Breaking Bad’s Live Free or Die, Saul Goodman got fed up with Heisenberg’s growing demands and told his client, “You and me, we’re done.” Walt calmly got up from his chair, stepped into the face of his lawyer and strongly reminded him: “We’re done when I said we’re done.” Gene Takavich channels the same tremendous energy of Walt against Jeff in “Better Call Saul” by “Nippy.” Gene not only changes his role than before (this time he is driving), he also borrows Walter White’s method of calmness, managing anger as a means of coercion. The only small change is Jin’s message. The Cinnabon manager’s warning doesn’t sound like “we’re done when I said we’re done,” but rather “I said we’re done, so we’re done.”

Equally important is how the scene demonstrates Jimmy’s huge evolution from Breaking Bad to Gene’s “Better Call Saul” timeline. When Saul Goodman said to Walter White, “We’re done,” it was a half-hearted, meek effort. Standing in Marion’s garage, Gene finally delivers the cargo.