Gemma Chan admires boyfriend Dominic Cooper in rare comment: “I’m really lucky”

Lucky in love! While Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper mostly kept their relationship in the shadows, the actress Eternal loves their deep connection.

Marvel Stars Who Met Each Other

“I think I’m so lucky to have a relationship where we can talk about anything. Dom was very understanding and empathetic,” Chan, 39, told Harper’s Bazaar UK in an interview published on Tuesday, July 26, for Mamma Mia!, the 44—year-old actor after supporting her when she publicly spoke out against hate crimes in Asia during the COVID pandemic-19.

She added: “I was completely honest about how I felt at the time, and he was just incredibly supportive of me. I definitely didn’t feel like I had to take everything on myself. I’m very, very lucky.”

Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan MEGA

The “Insanely Rich Asians” star and Cooper first sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted together on vacation in 2018. Almost four months later, the couple debuted on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards in London, and their romance continued to heat up. Chan told a British magazine on Thursday that she and Cooper live together in a cozy home in Primrose Hill, England, along with her rescue cat, Mr. Kitty.

Dating stories of Marvel stars over the years

“[He’s] the most affectionate cat in the world,” the Don’t Worry Darling actress said of the couple’s feline companion.

Chan and the Captain America actor, who previously dated Amanda Seyfried for almost three years, were pleased with their low-key love story, which the British actress briefly mentioned during an interview with Elle UK last year.

“In 10 years, you will learn about the importance of privacy, about what you decide to share and what you don’t,” Chan told the magazine in his January 2021 profile. “When you start, you don’t even know what is important to keep for yourself — at least, I didn’t know — whereas now I think there are certain things that I absolutely know:”It’s mine and it’s personal.””

Star Couples who adopted pets together

She continued, “For me, my comfort level is to have a clear distinction between what’s for me and what I’m happy to talk about.”

Chan previously dated comedian Jack Whitehall before their breakup in 2017.

“I ruined my chance [to get married]. I did. I could have gotten married, but I messed it up,” the 34—year-old Whitehall said about the ex during season 4 of his documentary series “Traveling with My Father,” apparently referring to his ex-partner, without naming her directly. “I’m sorry that I’ll be attending [my sister Molly’s wedding alone, and I’m sorry that you have two kids who have an exemplary relationship, and one who’s going to be there alone, maybe trying to fuck the bridesmaid.”