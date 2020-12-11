Geillis Duncan actress talks about the bloodbath scene

Production on Outlander season 6 will begin very soon, so many expect to see another amazing scene like Geillis Duncan in the bloodbath, but this is what the actress, Lotte Verbeek, said.

Recall that Geillis sacrificed himself to save “her friend” from her. That was the moment that Claire knew that Geillis had also traveled through time. But, some time later she discovers that she is alive in the third season.

Her when she kidnaps young Ian to interrogate him and ask him about the jewels. But, before questioning him, she Geillis emerged from a bathtub full of blood. But the actress, Lotte Verbeek, described the scene as “ridiculous”, but as one of her favorites.

“One of the producers, Matt, came to see me weeks before and this scene was written as an interrogation scene where I just ask young Ian some questions, and he said, ‘How about we do this where you’re drinking blood? bathtub?'”.

“I was like, ‘Sure.’ He had that gleam in his eyes and I said, ‘Sure why not?’ and he was like, ‘Really? You’re serious?'”.

“I said, ‘Yes,’ and I thought this was ridiculous, but it could be iconic and it also makes sense for the character.”

“I wanted to stay young and I think, in the books, Geillis gets quite obese over the years, because she’s been on the island on the plantation for a while and to be clear, it should have been heavier, but it wasn’t.” .

“So this was one way we could sell that she’s older now, but she’s taking these bloodbaths anyway, I really enjoyed it.”

Actress Lotte Verbeek has had some great scenes with her Geillis Duncan character on the Outlander series.

But, what many fans have been wondering is whether they will see the actress in her character again for Outlander season 6. As it is a time travel program, anything is possible.



