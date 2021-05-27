GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gives New Sign To Unveil

GeForce RTX 3080 gave a new sign for its introduction. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has released a new teaser regarding the GeForce event on May 31st, which is said to introduce the graphics card. He shared a mysterious 11-second pre-promotional video on Twitter yesterday. Thus, he gave the news of the event that will start on Tuesday, June 1st.

Recent rumors suggest that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be introduced on June 1 alongside the RTX 3070 Ti. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to have 2 GB more memory than the current GeForce RTX 3080 with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. There is also said to be a wider 384-bit bus that matches the RTX 3090 and an increase in memory bandwidth over the GeForce RTX 3080.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will undoubtedly include a hash limit for Ethereum cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia recently introduced this limit on newly produced RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 cards and branded the new cards with the “Lite Hash Rate” or “LHR” identifier.

The leaked specs show that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will sit between the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, offering performance somewhere in between. Since the RTX 3090 retails for US$1,499 abroad, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti overseas price is likely to be around US$1,000.

Due to the black market, the market prices of new GPUs are completely out of control. Therefore, retail pricing is not of great importance. A global chip shortage has pushed GPU prices up, and demand is still incredibly high during ongoing supply constraints. Nvidia warned that these supply issues will continue throughout 2021, so the launch of a new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will not help relieve the trouble.