GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Everything In 4K And Ray Tracing

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: After NVIDIA announced the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti this June 1, 2021 at Computex, the Californian company gave us the opportunity to get hold of the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, an incredible graphics card that It seeks to be the dominant option at the close of the year for those looking to play in 4K with ray tracing at more than 60 frames per second.

The analysis was carried out with a PC with the following characteristics:

Processor: Intel Core i9 11900k

Ram: 32 GB HyperX RGB DDR4 at 3200 Mhz

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z490 Vision G

SSD: 1TB WD Black SN750 NVMe

LG BX OLED 4K HDR 120Hz TV with HDMI 2.1

48 Gbps UGreen HDMI 2.1 Cable

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specifications:

SMs: 80

Cuda Cores: 10240

Third Generation Tensioner Cores: 320

Dedicated Cores for 2nd Generation Ray Tracing: 80

Units for textures: 320

ROPs: 112

GPU Clock: 1665 Mhz

Memory Clock: 9500 Mhz

Total Memory: 12 GB GDDR6X

Interface bandwidth: 384-bit

Memory bandwidth: 912 GB / s

Power consumption: 350 Watts

Ampere architecture

Seventh generation of the NVIDIA Encoder and fifth of the NVIDIA Decoder

Maximum resolution: 7680 x 4320

Connectors: HDMI 2.1 and 3 DisplayPorts 1.4

HDCP 2.3

Support up to 4 monitors

Connectors: 2x 8-pin PCIe (1x 12-pin adapter included)

The parameters we took for this analysis were to run 33 games in extreme mode in 4K resolution with active HDR and Ray Tracing if this function was available. We also activated DLSS if the game had this section. All games were played for at least 30 minutes, sampling the most complex parts and even looking to have the same analysis conditions that we did with the GeForce RTX 3080.