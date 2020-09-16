GeForce RTX 3080, Next generation graph analysis

After the presentation of the GeForce RTX Series 30, the Californian company NVIDIA gave us the opportunity to test the new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card and we were pleasantly surprised, since this piece of hardware nevertheless innovated in terms of structure, it is capable of achieving outstanding performance results, achieving next-generation visuals.

We develop the analysis with the following PC

Processor: Intel Core i9 10900k

Ram: 32 GB HyperX RGB DDR4 at 3200 Mhz

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z490 Vision G

SSD: 1TB WD Black SN750 NVMe

4K HDR 120Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1

48 Gbps UGreen HDMI 2.1 Cable

GeForce RTX 3080 Specifications

Cuda Cores: 8704

Boost Clock Ghz: 1.71

Memory: 10GB GDDR6X

Interface bandwidth: 320-bit

Second Generation Ray Tracing Cores

Third generation Tensor cores

Ampere architecture

NVIDIA Encoder 7th Gen and NVIDIA Decoder 5th

Maximum resolution: 7680 x 4320

Connectors: HDMI 2.1, 3x and DisplayPorts 1.4ª

HDCP 2.3

The parameters we selected were to take all the games that we ran in 4K resolution with active HDR to the extreme, Ray Tracing to the limit in case of having this function and activating the DLSS in case the game gave a performance lower than 30 FPS without This function. All games were installed directly on the SSD to see load speeds and were played for at least 30 minutes each, sampling the most complex parts.

We opted to develop the analysis in 4K resolution, since when doing a test with Horizon Zero Dawn on a Z35 Predator monitor with 2560 x 1080p resolution with everything in ultra, we obtained a rate of 150 FPS, 47 FPS above the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, without taking into account that in the latter the graphic configuration was inferior in several of its sections.



