GeForce RTX 3080 gains 70% increase in Brazilian store

The electronics market, including games, has suffered from significant price hikes for a few months. One case on Tuesday (09), however, drew the attention of the community. Zotac’s GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card (model ZT-A30800J-10P) recorded a 70% increase in a few hours at Kabum.

The survey, carried out by the “GPU Bipolar” profile on Twitter, shows that the price ranged from R $ 9.9 thousand, in the early hours of the day, to R $ 16.9 thousand around 2pm. The increase was R $ 7 thousand.

Also according to the Bipolar GPU, the accumulated increase is even more impressive. On September 17, Zotac’s GeForce RTX 3080 cost R $ 5.3 thousand, which indicates that it has already climbed an incredible 218% to date.

It is also important to remember that the values ​​considered are in cash. In installments, the GPU is leaving for R $ 19.9 thousand this Tuesday.

Reasons

The price hike has also affected new generation consoles, for example. Yesterday (08) many people noticed increases in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Although the values ​​suggested by Sony and Microsoft continue to be valid, retailers ended up charging more.

Among the answers to these variations is the increase in the dollar. In 2021 alone, the currency has already increased by more than 10%, according to the Central Bank. Another factor is the low stock of products, whose production was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Even in the case of GPUs, even cryptocurrency mining has become a factor that explains the increase. Many miners have been betting on the device to mine virtual currencies, which has seen an incredible rise in prices.

TecMundo sent a note asking Kabum to clarify the price increase for the RTX 3080 on Tuesday. The article will be updated as soon as the report receives the note on the subject.