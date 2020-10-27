GeForce RTX 3070 similar to RTX 2080 Ti

4K video games with a good frame rate at a reasonable price. After evaluating the GeForce RTX 3080, the Californian company NVIDIA, has given us the opportunity to get our hands on the new GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition graphics card, a GPU that promises a performance similar to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti with a considerably lower price. , contemplating the starting price of You. Here are the results of the tests we ran at 40 games.

We develop the analysis with the following PC

Processor: Intel Core i9 10900k

Ram: 32 GB HyperX RGB DDR4 at 3200 Mhz

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z490 Vision G

SSD: 1TB WD Black SN750 NVMe

LG BX OLED 4K HDR 120Hz TV with HDMI 2.1

48 Gbps UGreen HDMI 2.1 Cable

GeForce RTX 3070 Specifications

Cuda Cores: 5888

Boost Clock Ghz: 1.73 / Base Clock: 1.50

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Interface bandwidth: 256-bit

Second Generation Ray Tracing Cores

Third generation Tensor cores

Ampere architecture

NVIDIA Encoder 7th Gen and NVIDIA Decoder 5th

Maximum resolution: 7680 x 4320

Connectors: HDMI 2.1 and 3x DisplayPorts 1.4a

HDCP 2.3

The parameters that we select unlike the 3080 to take all games to 4K resolutions with active HDR to the extreme, Ray Tracing to the limit in case of having this function and supporting it. It was that now in almost all the games we had to activate the DLSS in case of having it, since without it it gave us FPS below 30. All the games were installed directly on the SSD and were played at least 30 minutes each, doing the samples in complex parts and with movement of each of the titles.



