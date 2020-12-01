GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, Review of the best entry price GPU

When we thought that we had already seen it all with the GeForce RTX 3070, NVIDIA arrives to give the last blow of 2020 with an affordable proposal within the group of graphics cards with the ability to grant Ray Tracing. With higher performance even than the GeForce RTX 2080 Super itself, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti comes to show us that it is something out of the ordinary that seeks to conquer the entry segment within the category.

We develop the analysis with the following PC

Processor: Intel Core i9 10900k

Ram: 64 GB HyperX RGB DDR4 at 3200 Mhz

Motherboard: Gigabyte Z490 Vision G

SSD: 1TB WD Black SN750 NVMe

LG BX OLED 4K HDR 120Hz TV with HDMI 2.1

48 Gbps UGreen HDMI 2.1 Cable

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Specifications

Stream Multiprocessors: 38

CUDA Cores: 4864

Tensor Cores: 152 Third Generation

RT Cores: 38 Second Gen

Texture Units: 152

ROPS: 80

GPU Boost Clock: 1665 Mhz

Memory Clock: 7000 Mhz

Total Memory: 8192 MB GDDR6

Memory interface: 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448 GB / s

Connectors: 1 HDMI 2.1 port and 3 DisplayPorts 1.4a

TGP: 200 Watts

To evaluate the RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition that NVIDIA lent us, like the RTX 3070, we seek to take all games to the limit at a 4K resolution with active HDR, Ray Tracing to the maximum in case of having this section and if not We achieved at least 30 average FPS, we lowered the specifications until we found the minimum “playable”. On this occasion all the games that had DLSS, we activated it so that it could give us good returns, but in the same way this is indicated in the description of the game within the same table.

All games were installed on the SSD and played for at least 30 minutes, sampling in the same parts as with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 in order to have a similar parameter. In the main case of games with our own benchmark, we adjusted until we had the minimum parameters for an optimal experience.



