GeForce RTX 3050, The Entry Graphics Card For Ray Tracing In Full HD

GeForce RTX 3050: NVIDIA’s cheapest GPU with Ray Tracing. At CES 2022, held last January in Las Vegas, Nevada, NVIDIA announced the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and GeForce RTX 3050, the latter seeking to be the most accessible graphics card of the latest generation RTX linear, since it provides the possibility to access ray traced games in both Full HD and 1440p at a good frame rate per second, although there are some games that can run in 4K above 30 FPS, matching the experience of consoles to a certain extent. new generation. Here are the results of our analysis of EVGA’s version of this GPU.

The PC with which we did the tests has the following characteristics

CPU: Intel Core i9 12900k

Ram: 32GB Kingston Fury 5200Mhz DDR5 Ram

Motherboard: Z90 Aorus Pro

Cooling System: Aorus Waterforce X240

SSD: WD_Black SN750 NVMe

GeForce RTX 3050 Specifications

Graphic Processing Clusters: 2

Texture Processing Clusters: 2

Streaming Multiprocessors: 20

Cuda Cores: 2560

Third Generation Tensor Cores: 80 Third Generation

Dedicated Cores for Second Generation Ray Tracing: 20

Units for textures: 80

ROP’s: 32

Base Clock: 1552Mhz

Boost Clock: 1777Mhz

Memory Clock: 7000Mhz

Memory Data Rate: 14Gbps

L2 Cache size: 1536k

Total Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Interface Bandwidth: 128-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 224GB/s

Power consumption: 130 Watts

Ampere Architecture

NVIDIA Encoder 7th generation and NVIDIA Decoder 5th generation

Maximum resolution: 7680 x 4320

Connectors: HDMI and 3 DisplayPorts 1.4

HDCP 2.3

Connectors: 1x PCIe 8-pin