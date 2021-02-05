GeForce NOW turns one and celebrates it with 30 games

NVIDIA’s service allows gamers to access some video games in their library from other platforms via the cloud.

GeForce Now, NVIDIA’s cloud service, has been a year old since it was launched, despite initial problems. This has been announced by the company in a press release, where it has reported that to celebrate the anniversary, the platform will add 30 new games during the month of February. In addition, it is already compatible with the Google Chrome browser.

Translated into data, throughout these twelve months GeForce NOW “has captured more than 130 million highlights through NVIDIA Highlights.” The company emphasizes that more than 175 million hours of video games have been played from the cloud, “including 3 million hours of streaming with RTX of Cyberpunk 2077”, the most recent production of CD Projekt RED, which reached the market on December 10.

In this first year of life, more than 800 games have arrived, including some free-to-play. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Control or The Medium also incorporate ray tracing technology in real time, an effect that allows you to enjoy more realistic reflections, shadows and lighting.

Full list of upcoming games

Apex Legends Season 8 (Origin and Steam)

Blue Fire (Steam)

Code2040 (Steam)

Curious Expedition 2 (Steam)

Magicka 2 (Steam)

Might & Magic Heroes V: Tribes of East (Steam)

Mini Ninjas (Steam)

Order of Battle: World War II (Steam)

Path of Wuxia (Steam English version)

Secret World Legends (Steam)

Valheim (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000 Gladius Relics of War (Epic Games Store)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Epic Games Store)

The company has also announced a series of giveaways, for which they will distribute rewards throughout the month. On the other hand, Founders members will get a special offer, while all users will have an additional surprise, not yet announced.