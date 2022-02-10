GeForce Now Receives A New Wave Of Additions With Sifu As The Main Protagonist

GeForce Now: NVIDIA reveals the new batch of games joining GeForce Now support. Sifu is the great protagonist of the batch. Complete list. NVIDIA confirms the grid of titles that will be added to GeForce Now throughout this week. Between February 10 and 13 you will see the following in the service catalog.

GeForce Now adds new games to its catalog

Not Tonight 2 | Steam and Epic Games Store

Diplomacy is Not an Option | Steam

ModelBuilder | Steam

Sifu | Epic Games Store

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood | Steam

Escape Simulator | Steam

March of Empires | Steam

Modern Combat 5 | Steam

Parkasaurus | Steam

Truberbrook | Steam and Epic Games Store

The most prominent name is Sifu. The martial arts of this ‘me against the neighborhood’ convinced us during the analysis. Not for nothing has it achieved a rating of 9 out of 10. You can read the full text here.

On the other hand, GeForce Now also echoes the updates of some of the games of the moment. Apex Legends Season 12 can now be enjoyed through the service; the same thing happens in Far Cry 6 with its latest DLC, called Joseph: Collapse.