GeForce Now Receives A New Wave Of Additions With Sifu As The Main Protagonist

GeForce Now: NVIDIA reveals the new batch of games joining GeForce Now support. Sifu is the great protagonist of the batch. Complete list. NVIDIA confirms the grid of titles that will be added to GeForce Now throughout this week. Between February 10 and 13 you will see the following in the service catalog.
Not Tonight 2 | Steam and Epic Games Store
Diplomacy is Not an Option | Steam
ModelBuilder | Steam
Sifu | Epic Games Store
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood | Steam
Escape Simulator | Steam
March of Empires | Steam
Modern Combat 5 | Steam
Parkasaurus | Steam
Truberbrook | Steam and Epic Games Store
The most prominent name is Sifu. The martial arts of this ‘me against the neighborhood’ convinced us during the analysis. Not for nothing has it achieved a rating of 9 out of 10. You can read the full text here.
On the other hand, GeForce Now also echoes the updates of some of the games of the moment. Apex Legends Season 12 can now be enjoyed through the service; the same thing happens in Far Cry 6 with its latest DLC, called Joseph: Collapse.