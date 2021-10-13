GeForce Now Arrives In Brazil Tomorrow With A Free Plan

GeForce Now: Nvidia and Abya revealed, this Wednesday (13), that GeForce Now will be available tomorrow (14) in Brazil. The service promises streaming more than 800 games that are on platforms such as Steam, GOG, Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games.

Among the titles available are online ones like Fortnite, Apex Legends, League of Legends, Splitgate and Among Us. Besides them, there are other popular names like Control, The Medium, No Man’s Sky and Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag.

The new service, which was being tested in the country, works on computers (Windows and Mac) and smartphones (Android and iOS) through the browser or official app.

Competitor of the recently released xCloud, GeForce Now differentiates itself by running through the cloud only games that were purchased by the user or that are free. That is, unlike a library that will be updated and titles can be removed at any time, Nvidia’s service runs games that will forever belong to the owners.

Check out the service plans and prices below:

Free Plan (with a waiting line);

Monthly Plan with priority access and RTX graphics: $44.99/month;

Semester Plan with priority access and RTX graphics: $40.50/month;

As it is officially available in Brazil, players can use credit cards with Brazilian flags.