GeForce Now: 22 New Games Added! Here’s The List

GeForce Now has added 22 new games to its library. There are also productions on the GeForce Now list that will attract the attention of gamers.

NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service GeForce Now, which has been available since March 15, continues to expand its game library. GeForce Now, one of the first platforms that comes to mind when it comes to cloud gaming service, has added 22 new games to its library as of May 27.

GeForce Now, which has already been serving successfully on devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, Mac, Chromebook and TV, allows you to play high-end games with only a fast Internet connection without requiring powerful computer systems. For this reason, platforms that provide cloud gaming services are seen as the future of gaming.

Here are 22 new games added to the GeForce Now library

GeForce Now continues to expand its game library day by day. The cloud gaming service added games like MotoGP 21 and Battlefleet Gothic: Armada to its library in the past week. Among the games added this week, there are productions that will attract the attention of gamers. The list is as follows:

biomutant

King of Seas

Maneater

Imagine Earth

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground

Bad North

Black Desert Online for Turkey

breathedge

Bullet Girls Phantasia

Cyber ​​Hook

Deathsmiles

Enlisted

Kill It With Fire

Last Epoch

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Monopoly Plus

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Redout: Enhanced Edition

Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019

On the other hand, NVIDIA announced that there were technical problems with some of the games it added to its library in the past weeks. The company promised that it would solve the problems as soon as possible.