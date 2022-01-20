GeForce GT 1010: Nvidia’s New Board Disappoints Benchmarks

GeForce GT 1010: Apparently, Nvidia is preparing to launch the GeForce GT 1010, its newest graphics card based on the old Pascal architecture. Although the company has not mentioned the existence of the card in its roadmaps, drivers for the model are already listed on the manufacturer’s website and hardware benchmarks have already appeared on the internet.

Based on the information listed in the drivers and a recent GPU test conducted on Geekbench, the card has 256 CUDA cores, 2GB of memory and a boost clock of 1468 MHz. The information also points to 6Gbps of GDDR6 memory.

The new graphics card is based on the 14nm Pascal GP108 GPU, which is found in the predecessor GeForce GT 1030 from 2017. However, a third of the CUDA cores were disabled in the latest model, reducing its performance power. As a result, the GT 1010 is up to 35% slower than the GT 1030 — average of the results of the Geekbench test APIs (CUDA, Vulkan and OpenCL).