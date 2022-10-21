Geena Davis Took Dustin Hoffman’s Advice to Stop Jack Nicholson’s Courtship.

Geena Davis shared that she took the advice of Dustin Hoffman to stop sexual harassment by Jack Nicholson.

Davis, who starred in the 1982 romantic comedy “Tootsie” with Hoffman, said that her former partner in the film gave her advice that helped her cope with this meeting.

Speaking in an interview with The New Yorker, Davis shared that Hoffman told her how to fend off men in the industry, telling her, “Well, you’re very attractive. I would love to, but it would destroy the sexual tension between us.”

The “Thelma and Louise” star, who was a model before becoming an actress, added that she “saved this advice” before using it while chatting with Nicholson.

She continued: “After Tootsie, my modeling agent took me and a couple of other slash model actors to Hollywood to meet with casting directors. He knew Jack Nicholson, and Jack Nicholson dined with us every night.

“One day there was a note under the door that said, “Please call Jack Nicholson at this number.” I just can’t believe it! So I said, “Hello, Mr. Nicholson. This is Gina the model. Did you call me?” He said, “Hi, Gina. When will this happen?”

“I thought, ‘Oh, no, why didn’t I understand what it was going to be about? But it immediately occurred to me what to say: “Uh, Jack, I’d love to.” You’re very attractive. But I have a feeling that we’re going to work together at some point in the future, and I would really hate to destroy the sexual tension between us.” He’s like, “Oh, dude, where did you get that from? “So it worked.”

In the Oscar-winning actress’ new memoir, “To Die of Politeness,” she also detailed a “bad” experience with Bill Murray during the filming of “Fast Shift” in 1989.