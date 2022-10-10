Geena Davis recalls “Bad” Audition Experience with Bill Murray

“I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself”
Geena Davis spoke about a “bad” experience with Bill Murray while working on Quick Change in 1989.
The Oscar-winning actress made a statement as part of her new memoir, “To Die of Politeness,” saying that during their first meeting in a hotel room, Murray greeted her with a massage device, which he insisted on using on her despite her refusal.
Davis also claims that Murray later tracked her down in a trailer during filming and yelled at her for being late, and continued to do so when she was rushing to the set and when she arrived, witnessed by hundreds of colleagues.
“It was bad,” Davis told The Times. “The way he behaved at the first meeting… I had to get out of it or defend myself thoroughly, and in that case I wouldn’t get the role.
“I could have avoided such treatment if I knew how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…”.
When it was suggested that she was blaming herself, Davis added, “Ha. The case is accepted. There’s no point in regretting anything, and yet, here I was. And yes, it’s definitely not my fault.”
Earlier this year, Davis, who has campaigned for greater equality on screen throughout her career, reflected on changes in the industry, suggesting that it “didn’t really happen.”
“Oh yes, let me think of ways. Oh, it’s not like that! So the changes haven’t happened yet. Still waiting,” she told CBS News.
The star added: “No, no. No, it’s not [getting better]. For female actors after 50, everything is completely different than for male actors after 50. I think most of the female characters are in their 20s, and most of the male actors are in their 30s and 40s.”
Reflecting on the possibilities, Davis said: “You know, I joke about it, for example, because I’m working on getting more female roles in movies and on television, and at some point it will really benefit me personally. But not yet.
“But there are so few of them—I mean, if you look at people my age, so few of those who really work, really work steadily, you know? There are very few roles for people my age and older, you know? So basically, it’s just bad odds.”
NME has reached out to Bill Murray’s representatives for comment.