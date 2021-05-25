Geeked Week: Netflix Will Hold A Virtual Fan Event

Geeked Week event will be held. Many surprises await fans at the Geeked Week, which will be held by Netflix between 7-11 June. Netflix will launch its first virtual event.

Special news, new trailers, live art performances and short visits of favorite stars await fans at the Geeked Week event to be held by Netflix between 7-11 June.

The five-day event, where you can find all kinds of information about your favorite Netflix series and movies, will be completely virtual. You will be able to participate in this free event anytime, anywhere.

Netflix is ​​preparing to organize Geeked Week event

This summer, Netflix will launch its first virtual free event called "Geeked Week", which will last for five days. "Geeked Week" will feature exclusive content such as new trailers, artwork and news, as well as views from Netflix fans' favorite original series.

Netflix announced its event as follows:

Netflix has had a chance to inspire loyal followers through series and movies such as Stranger Things, Castlevania and The Old Guard over the years.

But those fantasies aren’t just about making GIFs, buying licensed products, and speculating about the next big surprise. Fan groups bring together people from different parts of the world who share the same excitement through their shared passion for characters and stories.

Netflix Geeked, the entertainment center of Netflix, is preparing to organize the Geeked Week event to highlight these communities and bring them together.

We’ll be sharing more information on how and when you can watch the event in the coming weeks. So stay tuned for details by adding a bookmark on GeekedWeek.com. While you wait, charge your devices, dust off your best costume and get ready to enjoy your admiration. ”

Netflix gained a huge fan base with its science fiction and fantasy productions. For this reason, it is expected that the participation in Geeked Week will be high and will continue in the coming years.