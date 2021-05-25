Geeked Week: Netflix Announces 1st free Online Geek Event

Geeked Week: Netflix revealed on Monday (24) that it is preparing the first Geeked Week, an event that will feature a schedule filled with exclusive news, new trailers and participations of beloved actor fans. The grid will be 100% online, free and will be held from 7 to 11 June.

The official poster of the event confirms that some of the most anticipated releases of the year, including Lucifer, The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy and Sandman will be part of the news schedule.

“Over the years, Netflix has been fortunate to inspire loyal followers to series and films like Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard and many more. But being a fan is not just about creating GIFs, buying licensed products and creating theories. It is also about sharing the excitement and interacting with people from all over the world, passionate about the same characters and stories. The goal is to share excitement and connect with people from all over the world who have the same passion for these characters and stories. Netflix Geeked, Netflix’s home for all types of entertainment, wants to celebrate these communities and bring them together. That’s why we’re launching Geeked Week. In these five days, all activities will be virtual and free so that you can get in on the action whenever you want, from anywhere in the world “, says the official website of Semana Geeked.

Streaming has yet to say how users will be able to follow the event, but it should release more information soon on the website or on social media.