Gears Tactics details resolution and FPS on Xbox Series X

Microsoft Confirms Performance of Gears of War-Based Strategy Spin-Off Title Coming to Xbox Series Launch; also Xbox One.

Gears Tactics is one of the main launch games for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this November 10. After its passage through the computer, the strategy title will be part of Xbox Game Pass as of that date in its console mode; but depending on the model and generation that we have at home, we can play with a resolution and rate of images per second or another.

The information has been advanced by Microsoft itself in a meeting with The Verge, which makes it clear that the privileged platform from now on will be Xbox Series X – which we have already been able to analyze in depth in MeriStation. Specifically, it will be 4K resolution at 60 FPS in this system, although we can see the cinematic scenes at 30 FPS for greater fidelity with the seventh art if we want it; if not, everything at 60 FPS.

Xbox Series S better than Xbox One X, Microsoft says

On the other hand, Xbox Series S, the smallest of the new family. This model does not have 4K output, nor does it have a disc reader, and it has 4 TFLOPS instead of 12 TFLOPS of the previous one. In this case the resolution will be 1440p with a frame rate of 60 frames. What about Xbox One X? The top model of the current generation of consoles will allow you to choose between 4K resolution at 30 FPS or 1440p and 60 FPS. Lastly, Xbox One and Xbox One S users will have to settle for 1080p resolution at 30 FPS.

A possible recurring question in this case may be the following: better on Xbox Series S or on Xbox One X? The answer from Tyler McRae, Microsoft’s director of design, is clear: Xbox Series S. The SSD memory will guarantee almost total absence of load times, not to mention its next-generation processor, which will allow better performance to generate more information on the screen and greater graphic fidelity. It is, in short, a new generation console. We leave you with a comparison between both consoles.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will go on sale this November 10 at a recommended price of 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. We invite you to know their differences here.



