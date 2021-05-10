Gears of War Makers Move to Unreal Engine 5 to Work on “MultipleProjects”

Gears of War: The Coalition announces that it will move its tools to Unreal Engine 5 to develop “multiple projects in the coming years.” Gears 5 will continue.The Coalition, the current makers of the Gears of War series, are moving to Unreal Engine 5, the new version of Epic Games’ popular graphics engine, to work on “multiple projects over the next few years.” This suggests that the team is already focused on harnessing the capabilities of the next-gen models, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

The Coalition “moves” to next-generation development

“At The Coalition, we are proud to be able to deliver the best possible Gears of War games and performance using innovative tools like the Unreal Engine,” they begin in the statement. The study stresses that when looking at their future jobs, they are “excited to start shifting their resources to next-generation development using Unreal Engine 5.”

Gears of War has always been at the forefront of development on the Unreal Engine, from the launch of the 720p titles on Xbox 360 to the 120fps multiplayer upgrade of Gears 5 on Xbox Series X | S, and we are thrilled to be able to continue that tradition by developing multiple projects in the coming years based on Unreal Engine 5 “, they explain.

Of course, they make it clear from the beginning that “they will not announce any new project or titles for some time”, since “changing to a new engine is a great effort”. Therefore, we will have to wait a few years to see the future of the Gears of War franchise.

Focusing on the future will not neglect the content planned in this fifth installment. The Coalition “will continue to launch new operations” through the seventh and eighth. “Each operation will have two content capsules that include new operators, new maps and special events.” The ingame store and featured playlists will also be updated. These contents will follow in the wake of Hivebusters, the expansion of the campaign mode launched in 2020.