Gears 5 to get more content on the Xbox Series

The Coalition game will feature New Game +, a Batista campaign skin and story DLC, as well as technical improvements on Xbox Series.

The arrival of the new generation is not only not going to ostracize many video games, but it will breathe even more life into many of them than they have. This is the case of Gears 5, one of the great Xbox One exclusive titles that, far from going to the background with the release of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, will receive more content, and what is more surprising, for your individual campaign. All these updates will also be available, of course, in their PC version.

A second youth for Gears 5

Starting on the same day that the new Xbox models are launched, this update can now be applied to The Coalition game, adding features such as New Game + and two new difficulty modes. In this way, the highest level will now be Inconceivable, there is an Ironman mode with permadeath, that is, if we die, we will have to start the game again from the beginning. Everything that we have previously achieved in the form of skins for Kait, Del and JD in previous games can be used in these new modes, as well as the skins for weapons. The improvements applied to Jack will also carry over into New Game +.

Another big surprise is the return of former WWE wrestler and current Holywood star Dave Bautista (Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy), this time with the possibility of taking the role of Marcus Phoenix in the campaign. Let us remember that Batista, as he was known in wrestling circles, already made an appearance in the multiplayer of Gears 5 during the first months of the game on the market, thus fulfilling a personal desire to put himself in the shoes of the famous character of the franchise. It will arrive not only in the form of a skin, but it will also give the character its voice.

The news does not end there, and it is that at the end of this year a new DLC will be launched for the campaign called Hivebusters, which aims to be carried out by the three members of Team Scorpio in Escape mode, although there is no official confirmation.

As for the technical improvements that Gears 5 will boast in Xbox Series, it is known that it will reach 120 frames per second in multiplayer, while cinematic scenes will reach 60 fps in the campaign, for the original 30 of its version on Xbox One. These characteristics will be the only ones, obviously, that users who do not make the generational leap will not be able to enjoy, since all the contents mentioned above will also be available in the Xbox One version.



