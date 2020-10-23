Gears 5 terá New Game+ e nova DLC Hivebusters

Gears of War 5 is one of the games that will be present on the Xbox Series X, and those who are eyeing the title will realize that it will bring several improvements, starting with the presence of a New Game + option (this will also be on Xbox One ). Check out the trailer below:

In addition, it was also revealed that the title will feature a DLC titled Hivebusters, scheduled to arrive sometime later this year. Add to that the improvement in the game’s latency, in addition to cinematics at 60 frames per second, more worked shadows and differences in lighting.

In addition, we will also have the following news:

Two new difficulties (Ironman and Inconceivable)

Character skins for Kait, Del and JD

Weapon skins

New visual modes (Big head mode and others)

New conquests

Dave Bautista’s skin could be used in the Campaign

Gears 5 will be released for the Xbox Series X on November 10.



