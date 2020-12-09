Gears 5: Hivebusters Announced

With Gears 5: Hivebusters, you will be involved in the Scorpio Team’s suicide mission.The Coalition offers the first major expansion pack for Gears 5. The first add-on, called Hivebusters, will expand the story part of the game. Available for a fee on December 15, Gears 5: Hivebusters will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Hivebusters explores the story behind the Hivebuster program, which has been part of Gears 5 until now as Escape multiplayer mode. The 3-hour story content will follow Lahni, Keegan and Mac’s Scorpio Team as they engage in a suicide mission to destroy a Horde Hive in the Galangi Islands. While three-player co-op, online or split-screen gameplay will be possible, multiplayer Ultimate Abilities is coming as a feature for the first time. Xbox Series X | S enhancements such as fast load times, fast resume, VRR and 4K HDR visuals, as well as 16 new achievements are also included in this package.

Gears 5: Hivebusters will be available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Android over the cloud starting December 15. It is possible to pre-order the game via Steam and Microsoft Store.



