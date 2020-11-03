Gears 5 gets performance details on the Xbox Series X

The Digital Foundry team shared on their YouTube channel, a video showing the main news of Gears 5 in its enhanced version of the Xbox Series X. The images show a comparison between the game on the Series S and Series X, in addition to several technical details compared to the original title released on Xbox One.

According to the video, Gears 5 will feature dynamic resolution in 4K, browsing at least 1728p in moments of greater action on the screen and with more things happening simultaneously, while reaching 2160p in quieter scenes. Apparently, the game should reach a maximum resolution of 1440p constant on the Xbox Series S.

Regarding visual improvements, the enhanced version of Gears 5 will have a significant increase in detail levels, with improved reflections and shadows and the presence of global lighting technology via Ray Tracing, optimizing high-resolution textures. In addition, the game will run at a constant 60 fps, reaching an impressive 120 fps in multiplayer mode, which will feature low latency and VRS performance recovery system after fast transitions.

Gears 5 in the Series X will have practically the same Ultra specifications as the PC, but with some glitches and stability flaws. However, everything indicates that an update patch to correct bugs and performance failures is already being forwarded.



