Gears 5 Announces Date for its Story Expansion

The fight for the survival of humanity continues. Gears 5, the second video game in the saga developed by The Coalition, went on sale in September 2019, but the developer continues to support its work with new content. The next thing to see the light will be a story DLC, as the studio revealed long ago. What we did not know was the date, until now: The Coalition has revealed that Gears 5: Matacolmenas will be published on December 15 at 1:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

To celebrate its arrival, Microsoft has published the launch trailer of the video game, which you can see below these lines. The content can be purchased for 19.99 euros in the Xbox store, although Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have the opportunity to access it without any additional payment.

In Gears 5: Hive Crusher you will go on a suicidal journey. You must explore the tropical islands of Galangi and face a new type of predator. In line with the rest of the products in the saga, the player will have at his disposal a whole arsenal of weapons to face the threats that lie in wait.

Optimized on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

With the launch of the new consoles, many of the video games developed by Xbox Game Studios received a patch to improve their performance and graphics on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Thus, the title of The Coalition not only benefits from a few faster load times, but also improves the framerate in campaign (60 fps) and in multiplayer mode (120 fps), as well as the resolution.

Gears 5 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It is a direct continuation of the fourth installment.



