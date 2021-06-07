Gearbox and 2k Games Will Show Their New Video Game During Summer Game Fest 2021

Gearbox and 2k Games: The opening event of Summer Game Fest 2021 will showcase the new video game from Gearbox and 2k Games. More details on June 10 at 8:00 p.m. CEST.Summer Game Fest anticipates one of the announcements it will make during its opening event. Gearbox Software and 2k Games will announce their next game together at some point in the celebration, which will begin on June 10 at 8:00 p.m. CEST.

Although no specific details have been shared, the two companies take us to their website, bechaoticgreat.com, where some users have seen a title in the source code: Wonderlands. We will have to wait for his revelation to find out if that is really his name.

Summer Game Fest 2021, what can we expect?

Produced by Geoff Keighley, the Summer Game Fest 2021 returns for another year as an umbrella for presentations throughout this summer. Despite running until August 29, on June 10 at 20:00 Spanish peninsular time it will begin with its particular Kick off Live !, a gala in which “between 20 and 30 games” will be shown. One of them will be the one commented on in this news.

As Keighley himself explained, we can expect “a great show similar to The Game Awards or Gamescom Opening Night Live.” It will feature a live performance by Weezer, among other surprises.

Although they have not confirmed their presence in that specific event, during the summer it will have the support of companies such as PlayStation, Xbox, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Activision, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft and Square Enix, among others. Then we leave you with the complete list.

More than 30 companies have confirmed their participation throughout the same framework.

