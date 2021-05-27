Gearbox Adds Crossplay in Borderlands 3, Except on PS4 and PS5

Gearbox is preparing an update for Borderlands 3 that will bring crossplay to the game. However, PS4 and PS5 will be left out of multiplayer shared across platforms at first.

The information was revealed by Randy Pitchford, the commander of Gearbox. In a Twitter post, the studio’s CEO revealed that the patch with support for crossplay is coming soon.

Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

The bad news, however, is that the novelty will not be available on PS4 and PS5. Pitchford explained that the function was removed from Sony consoles by the publisher, 2K Games, for “certification.”

Randy Pitchford did not provide further clarification on the matter, but the absence of the 2K Games name in the message opened up interpretations for the publication. Because of this, the hypothesis that Sony would be to blame for the absence of crossplay has also been raised on the internet.

The owner of the PlayStation consoles is known for not being friendly with the practice of crossplay. In 2018, the company was criticized by fans and was reluctant to adopt the functionality in Fortnite.

Currently, the company already allows more games to incorporate multiplayer shared with other consoles. However, a recently leaked document indicates that the company charges an extra fee for those who adopt the function on PlayStation consoles.

Borderlands 3 was released in March 2019 and is available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The title has improvements on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, reaching up to 120 fps on new generation devices.