Gearbest offers to celebrate in the middle of the year

To find technology items at a price that fits the budget, one of the best solutions is to bet on imports. Gearbest is one of the largest e-commerces in the world when it comes to technological products and offers affordable prices with easy payment facilities.

The site is running an unmissable mid-year promotion. As the product catalog is huge, we select the best offers so that you can enjoy the best value for money possible. Check out.

Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Headset

This is an example of a cheap headset with great quality. This wireless headset from Xiaomi has Stereo Bass 5.0, noise reduction and a stable Bluetooth 5.0 connection so you can have a total immersive sound experience.

The product has a 4-hour battery (12 hours with the 300mAh rechargeable case) and a voice control function to activate the virtual assistant.

5 MP HD Webcam, Elephone Ecam X3

If you are taking classes online or need a better image for business videoconferences, this webcam is the solution. With 1080p Full HD image and 5MP lens, the product provides a clearer video call with brightness adjustment options.

The webcam also features a noise-canceling microphone. To complete, the product comes with a clamp that can be installed at different angles so that your video can be captured in the most diverse ways.

Kospet V12 Smartwatch

Cheap and good quality smartwatch, this model has a battery lasting 15 days, which is perfect to accompany you day to day. To take care of your health closely, the product monitors and generates real-time data on your heart rate, blood pressure and sleep.

The smartwatch is also synchronized with your phone and sends reminders of calls and messages, as well as can take remote photos.

Xiaomi Outdoor Mini Speaker

A speaker makes all the difference when it comes to creating a more pleasant environment. Ideal for outdoor areas, this Xiaomi model is resistant to water and dust, in addition to having a battery with a capacity of 2000 mAH, allowing you to play music for up to 10 hours.

To amplify the range, this portable speaker can connect with another to generate a stereo effect.



