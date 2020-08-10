Gboard starts testing the new wizard dictation

In the last few months, we have seen that Google has been working hard to provide new features implemented on its official keyboard, the Gbard, which can be found in Pixel line devices and some partners that use Android as an operating system on their smartphones and tablets.

After seeing that we had started the tests by contextual suggestions that include GIFs and stickers, receiving paste images from the clipboard and receiving integration with Google Lens in the beta version, the official keyboard received another round of functions that should soon reach all users.

The first and most relevant that we can mention as a novelty is the identification of the so-called ‘smart completions’ (or ‘intelligent conclusion’ in free translation), which was observed in the most recent version of Google Gboard, in addition to the possibility of deactivation being also observed automatic correction in the backspace.

At least apparently, these features are linked to Gboard 9.7.03, however they are not available to all users, which leads us to believe that their release is being made gradually and for accounts chosen by the server.

On another device, I've also got an "undo autocorrect on backspace" toggle. Because Gboard's autocorrections sometimes suck. pic.twitter.com/U75lEDh5ay — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 9, 2020

In addition, it was also noted that the company has started to officially test the inclusion of the new Google Assistant in Gboard, following the standards initially revealed in Google IO last year and which had already been observed in the source code of Gboard 9.6.3 beta .

As well as the functions mentioned above, this novelty was observed by a user but not everyone is available with it, thus revealing that this is also possibly being limited by server.

For now, there is no information regarding the availability of the features for everyone but considering the observation by some users, it is possible to imagine that this will happen in a few weeks, being necessary to use the updated version of the keyboard, which can be obtained directly on the Google Play Store.



