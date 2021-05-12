Gboard For Android Gets Shortcut To Share Screenshots

Gboard: The Android standard Gboard keyboard has gained a new function that makes it easier to share more resources. As of now, the application recognizes that the user recently took a screenshot and suggests pasting it immediately into text boxes and attachments, such as messengers and social networks.

In this way, the user is able to add the last screenshot taken in the conversation with someone or in the publications feed without having to find it in the internal folders of the device.

According to the Android Police website, Gboard can first ask, via a notification, whether screenshots can be added as suggestions on the Clipboard on the keyboard.

At least for now, the novelty seems available only to those who downloaded the Beta version 10.5.04.367007960 of Gboard for Android, and not all users received the feature. Availability is expected to expand to more regions in the coming weeks.