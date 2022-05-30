GBA Games that Should First Appear on Nintendo Switch Online

A recent leak suggests that Game Boy Advance games could be shipped to Nintendo Switch Online in the retro console’s latest addition to the subscription service. After the unsuccessful launch of the Nintendo 64 via the Expansion Pack, it is important not only that Nintendo returns the performance of GBA games, but also that it includes titles that best represent the portable console. GBA has a wide selection of successful games for Nintendo, but there are a few important games that have defined the console.

Although the Game Boy Advance is a miniature console, it has almost all the features of the famous Super Nintendo Entertainment System from Nintendo and not only, offering a faster processor and RAM, as well as additional colors. The appeal of the GBA was its portability, which allowed players to take the console with them anywhere or play at home without having to use the coveted family TV. Being able to play GBA games on the Nintendo Switch means both a return to form in terms of on-the-go gaming and an opportunity for players to experience GBA games on a home console.

While the Game Boy Advance was appreciated for its color depth, graphics, and compactness, the console is best remembered for the unique collection of games it offered. A wide selection of iconic spin-offs, remakes and additions to current Nintendo franchises has made her games among the best in Nintendo. These games played an important role in the sales of the Game Boy Advance and allowed it to surpass the equivalent of the Nintendo home console, the GameCube. Now some of the most respected GBA games deserve to be among the console launch titles in Nintendo Switch Online.

Mario and Luigi: The Superstar Saga will be a wacky addition to Switch

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga is a game for the Game Boy Advance, telling about a new adventure of famous plumbers. The game is a role-playing game, the successor to Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario, which features a unique artistic style and focuses on two brothers rather than a large number of characters. In the Superstar Saga, Mario and Luigi chase the evil witch Cacletta across the Bean Kingdom in search of the stolen voice of Princess Peach. Given that the game takes place in a completely new place, it features bizarre new characters such as Foful and Prince Peasley, as well as returning characters such as Bowser and Professor E. Gadd from Luigi’s Mansion.

Superstar Saga, the first part of the franchise Mario & Luigi, marked the beginning of a multi-year series of spin-offs, which was presented on every Nintendo handheld console, from the Game Boy Advance to the 3DS. What makes this series so special is its comedic tone and inventive combat system. Thanks to the pretended Italian gibberish of Mario and Luigi, the antics of the brothers and witty dialogues in the game, Superstar Saga is one of the funniest adventures with Mario. Superstar Saga borrows action commands from Super Mario RPG and works with them, offering fun gameplay options within the traditional Japanese role-playing game. As Mario & Luigi game developers have gone out of business, fans as well as newcomers will welcome the opportunity to play Superstar Saga on Nintendo Switch Online.

Fire Emblem: The Flaming Blade will bring strategy and depth to the NSO

Although this game was the seventh installment of the franchise, Fire Emblem: Blazing Blade was the first game in the series localized in North America, known only as Fire Emblem in the West. This tactical role-playing game is a prequel to the game Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade, in which Roy is the main character. Blazing Blade follows the characters Elywood, Lin and Hector, who track down Elywood’s missing father and uncover a grand conspiracy threatening their land of Eliba. In the Blazing Blade finale, players meet a young Swarm who will eventually inherit everyone’s attention.

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade is Nintendo’s first attempt to introduce the Fire Emblem franchise to the West. At that time, it was believed that Western viewers would not be able to cope with the complexity of the series, in which the characters who fell in battle die irrevocably. However, the West surprised Nintendo by being ready to take on the Blazing Blade challenge, and the success of the game on the Game Boy Advance inspired the release of every subsequent game in North America, including retroactive releases of games such as the first Fire Emblem. In addition to its groundbreaking status, Blazing Blade is one of the best Fire Emblem games to date with an exciting storyline that has been praised for character development. Its sophisticated combat system is an accurate reflection of what makes Fire Emblem great, and fans of Fire Emblem: Three Houses will appreciate the game on Nintendo Switch Online.