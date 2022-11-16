Gayle TikTok’s Viral Hit “abcdefu” Is Nominated For The Grammy Award 2023 in The Category “Song of the Year”.

Gayle’s song “abcdefu”, which became one of the most popular songs of the year after the insane viral success on TikTok, was nominated for the Song of the Year Award at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

American singer Taylor Gail Rutherford wasn’t a famous artist before her breakthrough single, but skyrocketed when abcdefu started gaining momentum on TikTok, with millions of likes on thousands and thousands of videos using it as sound for their creations.

The song was released in 2021 and quickly topped the world charts, surpassing TikTok’s virality and topping the ratings in the US, UK, Europe, Australia and other countries.

Now Gayle is being rewarded for her efforts with a Grammy nomination, listed alongside some big names and hits from artists who dominated for years before her.

Gayle is nominated for a Grammy Award in the category “Song of the Year”.

Gail was nominated for awards along with such names as Lizzo, Beyonce and Taylor Swift.

Here is the full list of Song of the Year nominations:

Abcdefu — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE) About Damn Time — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) As It Was — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) Bad Habit — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé) Easy On Me — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) GOD DID — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) The Heart Part 5 — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

The 65th Grammy Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the arena Crypto.com in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast live on CBS, as well as live and on demand on Paramount+ at 20:00 to 23:30 Eastern time / from 17:00 to 20:30 Pacific time.

The broadcast time of the ceremony, the presenters, presenters and performers will be announced soon.